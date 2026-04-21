UP: Local BJP leader booked for molesting girl

22:05

A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been booked in Ballia district on charges of molesting a 17-year-old girl, insulting her, and threatening to kill her, police said on Tuesday.



The accused, identified as Raj Kamal Verma (35), has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, police added.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bansdih) Jaishankar Mishra said that based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, an FIR was registered on Monday night under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



According to Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Shukla, the police are currently questioning Verma.



Meanwhile, a video statement of the girl and her younger sister has surfaced on social media in which the teenager alleged that Verma had been establishing physical relations with her since October 28, 2024, by luring her with the promise of marriage.



She further claimed that he threatened to kill her family when she resisted.



Her 14-year-old sister also alleged in the video that the accused had been harassing her as well and attempting to establish physical relations with her for the past six months.



Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Tripathi informed that the elder girl's statement is being recorded in court, and necessary legal action is being taken.



BJP district media in-charge Pankaj Singh confirmed that Raj Kamal Verma is a local leader of the party. -- PTI