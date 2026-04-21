Truth behind Ajit Pawar plane crash must be brought out, says Fadnavis

21:03

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday addressed a rally on the home turf of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on the last day of campaigning for the Baramati assembly bypoll and said the truth behind the plane crash that killed the NCP leader must be brought out.



Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, is a candidate of the NCP in the April 23 contest.



Fadnavis pointed to the emotional bond between the people and the departed leader.



"As Sunetra Pawar has mentioned, the manner in which Ajitdada's accident occurred has left everyone with a strong feeling that the truth behind the incident must come out.



"I had said this in the Assembly, and I reiterate that until the truth comes to light, none of us will remain silent. We will not rest until the truth is brought out," he said.



Fadnavis said voting for Sunetra Pawar is an opportunity to pay tribute to Ajit Pawar.



"Those contesting against her have no real identity and are doing it only for publicity," he added.



The seat fell vacant after the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near the Baramati airport on January 28. Besides Sunetra Pawar, 22 Independents are in the fray.



Speaking on the occasion, Sunetra Pawar said, like many people, she also had doubts about the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar's death.



"All these questions must be answered. For this, I took the lead and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who gave clear instructions for a thorough and impartial probe into the crash," she said.



Sunetra added that Fadnavis had given an assurance in the legislative assembly regarding an impartial investigation.



"Accordingly, the probe is being carried out by high-level Central agencies. It is clear that the truth must come out in public, and if any wrongdoing is found, the strictest action should be taken against those responsible," the NCP chief said.



She said there would be no compromise on the probe, noting that the Centre and state governments are extending full cooperation.



Invoking the legacy of her late husband, Sunetra Pawar said she was committed to completing all projects envisaged by him for Baramati, with full support from the state government.



"Each and every structure in Baramati bears Ajit Pawar's stamp. To preserve his legacy, we are planning to set up a museum dedicated to him, which will showcase his life and work," she added.



Referring to Ajit Pawar's oft-used phrase, "Mi Kamacha Manus" (I am a man of work), Sunetra Pawar said she would work tirelessly for the development of the constituency, represented by the late Deputy CM eight times.



"Ajitdada believed every election should be contested seriously. The vote you cast on April 23 will not just be a vote for me, but an expression of your love and affection for him. The entire country is watching this election, so be a part of creating a record mandate," she added.



Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare, state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant, and others were present. -- PTI