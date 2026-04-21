Trump says he has 'no problem' meeting Iran's leaders

09:25

In a potential shift for regional diplomacy, US President Donald Trump has indicated a readiness to engage directly with the Iranian leadership prior to the high-stakes negotiations scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

The American leader suggested that he remains open to a personal summit with his counterparts in Tehran to resolve the ongoing conflict. According to a report by the New York Post, the president stated that while he has confidence in his subordinates, he would not rule out a face-to-face encounter.

"If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them," the US president was quoted as saying.

Further cementing this diplomatic push, Trump confirmed on Monday that a high-level American negotiating team is already en route to Pakistan.





The delegation includes Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who are tasked with initiating these critical discussions with Iranian officials.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump clarified that the mission's objective extends beyond a simple regional truce. He is seeking the total dismantling of Iran's nuclear capabilities, noting that the team would be arriving in the Pakistani capital by Monday night, local time.

"They're heading over now... They'll be there tonight, (Islamabad) time," he said, regarding the US team's deployment to Pakistan.

The president told the New York Post that the success of these talks hinges on a single, non-negotiable demand: Iran must completely abandon its nuclear ambitions.





"Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That's all very simple," he stated, adding firmly, "There will be no nuclear weapon."

While Trump signalled a willingness to meet senior Iranian leaders should a breakthrough happen, he issued a grim warning about the potential for failure. When asked by the New York Post about the consequences if negotiations were to collapse, he was blunt: "Well, I don't want to get into that with you. You can imagine. It wouldn't be pretty."