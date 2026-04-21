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TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law held for assaulting Mumbai car driver

Tue, 21 April 2026
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Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law and two others, including a relative, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in a road rage case in Mumbai after his car splashed water on them, police said on Tuesday.

The victim sustained multiple injuries and needed treatment at a hospital, an official said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Hirabai Compound in Mazgaon when water accumulated on a road splashed onto Shoaib Khan, a relative of the former cricketer, after a car driven by one Yusuf Khan passed through the puddle. This led to a verbal altercation followed by a physical assault.

An enraged Shoaib Khan hit the car with a wooden stick. Soon, his other relatives, including the former cricketer's father-in-law, Khalid Khan, joined the fight.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and apprehended Khalid Khan and two others.

Yusuf Khan sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital, a police official said.

An FIR has been registered at Byculla police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against Shoib Khan, Khalid Khan and others.

Police examined CCTV footage in the area and recorded statements of witnesses, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.  -- PTI

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