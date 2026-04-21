TCS employee Nida Khan on the run involved in conversions

15:56

A day after TCS employee Nida Khan failed to secure interim protection from arrest, a senior police official on Tuesday said her role pertained to alleged forcible conversion at the company's Nashik unit and efforts were underway to trace her.



Discussing the cases of alleged sexual harassment at the IT major's unit here, in which eight persons have been arrested so far, the official told PTI that the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee should include local members and meet in person frequently, instead of relying on video conferences.



Khan, along with four others, has been named as an accused in one of the nine FIRs filed in connection with the case.



She is a key accused in the ongoing sexual harassment and religious coercion probe at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) unit here.



"Her role pertains to alleged forcible conversion," the official said.



Khan, who has been on the run since the case came to light, failed to get interim protection from arrest on Monday from a sessions court, which posted her anticipatory bail plea for hearing on April 27.



Since there is no court order on interim protection, the hunt was on to nab the accused, the official said.



Khan, according to TCS, was working as an associate at the unit. She had requested immediate protection from arrest because of her two-month pregnancy.



Further talking about the case, the official said most of the victims are from middle-class families and are aged between 21 and 30 years. They used to work at an associate level and draw a salary of around Rs 20,000 per month.



Asked whether the victims approached the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee of the office, he said there was some "technical issue" and most of the panel members were non-locals.



The official suggested that to address the issue effectively, the POSH committee should have local members. The body must be proactive and meet in person at least every three weeks, instead of video conference, he emphasised.



To another query, the official said no new victim has come forward, but police will act if more complaints are filed.



The FIR in this specific case highlighted that while working at TCS, the prime accused, Danish Shaikh, introduced the victim to his friends, Tausif and Nida. -- PTI