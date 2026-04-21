Stock markets climb nearly 1% amid Islamabad talks buzz

17:11

Stock markets advanced for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with Sensex jumping by 753 points and broader Nifty closing above 24,550 following a drop in crude oil prices and hopes for progress on peace talks between Iran and the US.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 753.03 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 79,273.33. During the day, it surged 846.78 points or 1.07 per cent to 79,367.08.



The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 211.75 points or 0.87 per cent to end at 24,576.60.



Among the 30-Sensex firms, Trent rose the most by 3.55 per cent. Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the major winners.



Bharat Electronics, Titan, Reliance Industries and NTPC were among the laggards. -- PTI