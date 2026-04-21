Signal glitch sends local train on wrong track near CSMT

19:46

A local train was diverted onto the wrong route due to a signal error outside CSMT station in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, deviating to a different platform than intended and came to a halt some distance away from another train, officials said.



The incident affected services on the main line of Central Railway, causing delays.



A senior official said a Badlapur train was mistakenly given the signal to proceed to platform number 5 of the busy station instead of platform number 4.



"As a result, the train entered the incorrect route and stopped about 270 metres away from another suburban train that was already on the platform," he said.



Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, said the train halted two signals away from the platform.



The incident, which occurred at 3.40 pm, briefly affected operations on the main line. Services resumed after the local train was reversed on the route.



"The suburban local has been backed," Nila told PTI, adding that train operations from platforms five to seven were temporarily stopped.



This is the second consecutive day the services on the main line have been delayed. A day earlier, an empty coach of a local train coming out of a car shed derailed near Dombivli station in Thane district.



Services on the main line were delayed by 15-20 minutes during the morning peak hours and are likely to be delayed in the evening hours as well. -- PTI