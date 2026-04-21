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Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai

Tue, 21 April 2026
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NCP (SP) president and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for a health check-up, sources said on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old former Union minister was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital two days ago, they said.

"He is in the hospital for a check-up and follow-up. There is nothing serious," a source informed.

Recently, Pawar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member while seated in a wheelchair. He had also addressed the media in Delhi.

In February this year, the former Maharashtra chief minister was admitted to a hospital in Pune twice - following a chest infection and dehydration. PTI

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