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'Restore navigation rights in Strait of Hormuz'

Tue, 21 April 2026
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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern regarding the escalating restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, calling for the "full restoration of international navigational rights and freedom of navigation", according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The statement comes as tensions in the strategic waterway continue to disrupt global maritime stability. Speaking on behalf of the Secretary-General, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted that there had been "a lot of activity" and "a lot of confusion" over the status of the strategic waterway.

Al Jazeera reported that the UN chief is particularly troubled by various maritime incidents occurring over the last 48 hours. Dujarric emphasised that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz "needs to be respected by all parties".

Beyond the immediate maritime security concerns, the UN has highlighted the severe humanitarian and economic repercussions of the ongoing volatility. Dujarric reiterated the international body's stance that "there is no military objective that justifies the wholesale destruction of civilian infrastructure or the deliberate infliction of pain on a civilian population". -- ANI

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