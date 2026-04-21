Pakistan receives final USD 1 billion Saudi deposit

14:52

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has formally acknowledged the arrival of USD 1 billion from the Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



This substantial injection of capital, recorded with a "value date of 20 April 2026," serves as the second and concluding portion of a USD 3 billion deposit arrangement promised by Saudi Arabia to reinforce the crumbling economic foundations of Pakistan.



This latest transfer is a crucial milestone for the nation's fragile external financial standing, following the initial receipt of USD 2 billion under the same package on 15 April 2026.



By securing this final instalment, the "State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of US$ 1 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 20 April 2026," effectively completing the USD 3 billion commitment designed to temporarily prop up depleted foreign exchange reserves.



https://x.com/StateBank_Pak/status/2046443757072228585?s=20



The timing of this liquidity arrival is particularly desperate as the country continues to struggle with its mounting international financial commitments.



The Pakistani government has been forced into diligently adhering to debt settlement timelines, which involve considerable payouts to global partners that continue to drain the national exchequer.



While these funds are now secured, the central bank remains in a precarious position to handle balance of payment challenges. -- ANI