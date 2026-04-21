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Pak test-fires locally developed anti-ship weapon system

Tue, 21 April 2026
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The Pakistan Navy successfully test-fired an indigenously developed anti-ship weapon system, which can neutralise sea-based threats at an extended range, the military said on Tuesday.

The Taimoor air-launched cruise missile is an example of 'powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness', the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said in a statement.

"The Air-Launched Cruise Missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutralise enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges," it said.

It said that the demonstration marks a pivotal elevation of national defence capability, further strengthening Pakistan Armed Forces' multi-dimensional coordinated strike posture and capabilities in the conventional domain.

"Pakistan Navy stands resolute in its commitment to safeguard the nation's maritime interests and sovereign waters," the statement read.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving the significant milestone, it added.   -- PTI

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