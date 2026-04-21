Over 11.6 lakh Indians return from West Asia amid conflict; 12 seafarers rescued from Iraq

18:06

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday highlighted one of the largest voluntary repatriations and travel management exercises in recent times as India prioritises the safety of its 1-crore-strong diaspora in the Gulf.



In a significant briefing on the evolving security situation in West Asia, the MEA announced that over 11,61,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India since February 28, 2026.



The update, provided by Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), during an inter-ministerial briefing, highlighted the successful return of 12 Indian seafarers who had been stranded in Iraq.



The group arrived in Mumbai yesterday following the strategic reopening of Iraq's airspace. The Indian Embassy in Baghdad facilitated their documentation and transit, ensuring their safe exit from the conflict-affected region.



Mahajan informed, "12 Indian seafarers who were stuck in Iraq arrived in Mumbai yesterday following the opening of Iraq's airspace. Our mission in Baghdad rendered all assistance to them and facilitated their return to India".



Mahajan emphasised that the welfare of seafarers remains a "high priority," with Indian missions coordinating round-the-clock with local port authorities and maritime agencies



He added, "We attach high priority to the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region. Our missions are extending all assistance to them, including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance and assisting with requests to return to India."



Mahajan informed during the briefing, "Since February 28th, around 11,61,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India."



Highlighting how the MEA continues to closely monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Mahajan underscored that ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the large Indian community in the region remains the government's highest priority.



"The dedicated special control room in the Ministry is operational and is working in close coordination with our missions. Our missions and posts in the region are operating round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance and address queries. They are proactively assisting our citizens. They are also in close touch with the local governments", he said.



Mahajan informed that updated advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situation, consular services and the various welfare measures being undertaken for the community. The missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community and are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups and Indian companies to address their concerns.



Sharing an update on the status of flights from the region, he said that flights continue to operate from the region to India from countries where airspace is open.



"Airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between UAE and India. Today, around 110 flights are expected to operate from UAE to India. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. Qatar airspace is open. Qatar Airways is operating flights to various destinations in India", Mahajan said.



He added that while the Kuwait airspace remains closed, Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways continue to operate non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam airport of Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India.



"Bahrain airspace is open. Gulf Air of Bahrain has announced that beginning from today, they are starting flights from Bahrain International Airport to various destinations in India. Iraq airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India", he said.



The Additional Secretary further noted that the Iranian airspace remains partially open for cargo and chartered flights, and the Embassy in Tehran continues to facilitate the movement of Indian nationals through Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India.



In the Israeli Airspace, he said that it is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India.



"We also continue to facilitate travel of Indian nationals from Israel through Jordan and Egypt to India".



With West Asia on the precipice as the two-week truce is set to expire, Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has stated that no Iranian diplomatic delegation has travelled to Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, dismissing reports of any such movement.



Despite the escalating tension and Trump's hints that the current ceasefire may not be extended, there are signs of potential diplomatic movement behind the scenes.



According to a report by Axios, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly given the "green light" for the Iranian negotiating team to travel to Islamabad.



The move suggests a possible breakthrough for a fresh round of high-stakes talks scheduled for Wednesday, even as the two nations continue to trade threats ahead of the looming ceasefire deadline. -- ANI