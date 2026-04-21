No Iranian delegation has left for Islamabad yet: Iran TV

14:12

A woman walks by an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via/Reuters

Iranian state television on Tuesday broadcast an on-screen message stating that "no delegation from Iran has departed for Islamabad so far," amid growing speculation about potential talks with the United States.



The message appears to highlight internal divisions within Iran's leadership as it considers how to respond to the US Navy's recent seizure of an Iranian container ship over the weekend. State television in Iran has long been under the influence of hard-line elements within the country's political system.



No Iranian official has yet confirmed that a delegation will travel to Islamabad, where authorities have reportedly been on standby for several days in anticipation of possible negotiations.



US Vice President JD Vance is expected to head the American delegation. Iran, however, has not indicated who might lead its side. In previous talks, the Iranian delegation was led by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.