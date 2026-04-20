MNM chief Kamal Haasan releases election anthem titled 'Thalaivan Irukkinran'

01:07

Actor-politician and MNM chief Kamal Haasan on Monday released an election anthem titled "Thalaivan Irukkinran," a fiery tribute to the Tamil land and language, signaling his robust support for the DMK-led SPA.



The song, which Haasan describes as an echo of the "anger and upheaval" in the hearts of the Tamil people, emphasises the resilience of the state.



Featuring powerful percussion and traditional instruments like the 'parai' the lyrics celebrate a "Dravidian leader" and a "Dravidian army" standing guard against adversity.



In a sharp political critique, the song takes aim at internal exploitation, with Haasan crooning about a "handful of people" who have "sold and consumed the town" after the British left, at the expense of the poor.



The anthem culminates in a call for justice, swearing an oath by the soil to continue the struggle until victory is achieved. With chants of "Tomorrow is ours," the track positions itself as a mobilisation cry for the upcoming elections.



Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 23. -- PTI