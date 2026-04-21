Madhu Kishwar booked for social media posts

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In her reply to notice served by the police, Kishwar said she would fully cooperate with it in the investigation.





"I stand committed to cooperating fully with you to probe the validity of the charges against me."

Academician Madhu Kishwar has been booked on charges of criminal defamation, promoting enmity and other offences by Chandigarh Police following a complaint by a resident alleging circulation of forged and misleading content on social media.A Chandigarh Police team on Tuesday served notice to Kishwar in Delhi, asking her to join the investigation in the case on April 22 in Chandigarh.Sarita Roy, the Station House Officer of Sector-19 police station in Chandigarh, where the FIR was filed, told reporters in the national capital that the notice was issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and that Kishwar has been asked to appear and present her side.Kishwar and some other social media users have been booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 196 (criminalises acts that promote enmity, hatred, or ill-will between groups based on religion, race, language), 336 (1) (forgery) and 356 (criminal defamation), and the IT Act, according to the FIR.They have also been charged under Section 353 (making, publishing, or circulating false information that cause public mischief) and those related to cheating and forgery under the BNS.However, she said the notice which she received from the police, referred to the Twitter (now X) account @mandukishwar, not once but twice."This is not my Twitter handle. Is it likely that the notice delivered to me was actually meant for someone else?" she said in her reply which she posted on X on Tuesday evening.Kishwar also mentioned that she still has not received a copy of the FIR registered against her."I requested Sarita(SHO) multiple times for a copy but she couldn't provide one. I cannot respond to the charges without a certified copy of the FIR," she said."Currently, I only know the 11 different sections of the BNS and IT Act under which I have been booked. But I am totally clueless as to the evidence Adv. Satinder Singh (complainant) produced to merit such an FIR," she said.In her reply, Kishwar asked police to send her the copy of the FIR."As soon as I get a copy of the FIR, I will send you a convenient date to present myself at your office. Since I am a senior citizen recovering from multiple surgeries conducted a few months ago at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj Delhi, I need to plan trips out of Delhi very carefully," she said.According to a statement by the Chandigarh Police, a city-based complainant on April 19 alleged that some forged and misleading social media posts and video clips with obscene text and content were being circulated by various social media users, misidentifying the person in the video.The complainant alleged that it is a deliberate act of creating a false electronic record using obscene words and phrases, having knowledge and sufficient reason to believe that the posts are misleading and false, with the intent to cause damage or injury.The video, which circulated with the intent to cause harm to the reputation of a constitutional authority and to disturb public peace and tranquillity, should be investigated, and appropriate action should be taken, the complainant said.The complainant also said the person seen in the video is a travel vlogger whose wife regularly posts updates about their activities on social media. The original video was shared from her social media account."As per the statement of the woman, she disclosed that the person in the video shared from her account is her husband. Statements of her husband and another lady in the video have also been recorded during preliminary investigation," said the police statement, adding that further probe is underway.Earlier, Kishwar, in a social media post, said that a Chandigarh Police team had visited her late Monday night to serve her notice regarding the FIR registered against her."Since the law forbids the police to visit or arrest women after dark and before sunrise, I spoke on phone to the leader of the delegation. She told me that their team has come to serve notice regarding an FIR registered against me in Chandigarh. I insisted that they go by the law and come in the morning," she wrote on X. --