I-T Dept lodges police complaint against TN Cong chief

18:14

The CBDT on Tuesday said the Income-Tax Department has lodged a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner against Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai, who has falsely claimed that the taxman had raided and 'unlawfully confined' him in the poll-bound state.



The board said in a statement that the 'false' and 'misleading' remarks made by Selvaperunthagai, who is the Congress candidate from the Sriperumbudur Assembly seat in the upcoming polls, have also been reported to the Election Commission (EC).



"The allegations made are entirely baseless and factually incorrect," the CBDT said.



It is clarified that the taxman conducted 'no search, survey or enforcement action' against Selvaperunthagai on April 20 or on any date in the recent past, it added.



Polls for the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23.



The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the administrative authority for the I-T Department.



The statement said on April 20, the politician alleged on his X handle that I-T Department officials, under the pretext of conducting a search, had unlawfully confined him within the constituency and prevented him from discharging his political duties and participating in election-related activities.



He reiterated the claim during interactions with the media that day and certain press organisations reported the news as well, the CBDT said.



Tax authorities immediately examined and verified the statement and media reports, finding the claim to be incorrect, it said.



"The false and misleading statements made by Shri K Selvaperunthagai have been reported to the Election Commission of India.



"Additionally, a complaint has been lodged with the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, seeking initiation of appropriate legal proceedings against the individual concerned for dissemination of false information and making defamatory allegations against a government department," it said.



The statement added that some "limited" verification exercises were undertaken by the department in certain areas of Sriperumbudur, based on specific intelligence inputs related to suspected movement of unaccounted cash.



"Such routine verification activities were carried out in coordination with the appropriate authorities and were not connected in any manner to Shri K Selvaperunthagai.



"These exercises did not result in any findings warranting further action and did not involve or affect the individual in any capacity," the CBDT said. -- PTI