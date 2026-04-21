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Israel jails 2 soldiers for destruction of Jesus statue

Tue, 21 April 2026
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21:16
Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters
Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters
Israel has jailed two of its soldiers for 30 days for vandalising a statue of Jesus Christ during operations in Lebanon, the military said on Tuesday.

According to the Israeli army, one soldier filmed another smashing the crucifix with a sledgehammer in a Lebanese village. The act drew global criticism, including from Christian religious leaders.

The army said the soldiers' actions were a clear violation of its code of conduct and operational guidelines.

Six other personnel present at the scene will be questioned for failing to intervene.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar have condemned the incident.

The military added that guidelines on respecting religious sites and artefacts have been reiterated to troops operating in the area.  -- Agencies

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