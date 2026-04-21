Iran will negotiate or else...: Trump warns ahead of talks

10:50

US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that Tehran will engage in diplomatic talks, warning that the country will "see problems" should it refuse to cooperate. Speaking during a phone interview with the conservative radio programme The John Fredericks Show, Trump maintained a firm stance on the necessity of a new agreement.



"Well, they're going to negotiate, and if they don't, they're going to see problems like they've never seen before," Trump stated. He further emphasised his administration's primary objective regarding Iran's military capabilities, adding, "Hopefully, they'll make a fair deal, and they'll build their country back up, but when they do it, they will not have a nuclear weapon."



The President underscored that preventing Tehran from obtaining such armaments is a global necessity. "They'll have no access to, no chance of having, a nuclear weapon. And we can't allow that to happen. That could be the destruction of the world, and we're not going to let that happen," he said.



Defending the military actions taken by his administration, Trump insisted that "we had no choice in Iran. It wasn't like we had a choice. We had to do it." He further claimed that his team has "done a great job, and we'll get it closed out, and everybody's going to be happy."



These remarks come as Trump utilised his Truth Social platform to defend the conflict, publishing four posts within a 50-minute window on Monday. During this period, he reiterated threats to target Iranian power plants if a deal is not reached. He also touted the impact of Operation Midnight Hammer, describing it as the "complete and total obliteration of the nuclear dust sites in Iran." -- ANI