Iran war: How US warships on blockade are getting supplies

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The post highlighted the ongoing logistics operations in the Arabian Sea, where the carrier conducted a " vertical replenishment in the Arabian Sea with supply ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)" on April 18, which hints at sustained operational readiness.



The US blockade comes amid the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. The deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) operating in the Arabian Sea highlights the scale of the US naval presence in the Iranian waters amid escalating tensions.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is operating in West Asia, enforcing a US naval blockade on vessels attempting to enter and depart Iranian ports and also received supplies during a "vertical replenishment" in the Arabian Sea, according to the United States Central Command statement on Monday (local time).In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) receives supplies during a vertical replenishment in the Arabian Sea with supply ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), April 18. Abraham Lincoln is currently operating in the Middle East enforcing the US naval blockade on vessels attempting to enter and depart Iranian ports."