Iran war: Crude oil prices jump from $63 to $116

16:47

-- ANI

Crude oil prices have nearly doubled amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, rising from around USD 63 per barrel in January to an average of USD 116 per barrel in April, even as domestic fuel supply remains stable, a senior government official said on Tuesday."If you see, in January, our Indian crude basket was around USD 63 per barrel. Which increased to USD 113 per barrel in March and in April, the average is around USD 116 per barrel," said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, during an inter-ministerial briefing.Despite the sharp rise in global prices and volatility, Sharma said India continues to maintain relatively lower fuel prices compared to neighbouring countries. "Our prices among our neighboring countries are one of the lowest," she noted.On supply, Sharma said domestic LPG availability remains unaffected. "The domestic LPG supply for the domestic kitchen is normal with respect to the bookings, and there is no dry-out reported on any LPG distributor," she said, adding that delivery efficiency currently stands at 93 per cent.