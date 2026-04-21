HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran war: Airlines are about to run out of jet fuel

Tue, 21 April 2026
Share:
15:39
image
Thought the summer travel season was looking bad? Brace yourself: It could get even worse, reports CNN.

On top of higher airfares and fees because of the war in Iran, airlines in Europe and Asia, many of which depend on imported jet fuel, are now facing a potential shortage, raising the odds of flight cancellations and schedule cuts.

The US is in no immediate danger of running out of jet fuel, but the global shortage is driving up fuel prices for US carriers. They are cutting back on cheap airfares and less profitable flights, a move that's likely to drive up airfares for US travelers particularly in the summer months.

Read the report here.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Family of ponywallah shot in Pahalgam gifted house by...
LIVE! Family of ponywallah shot in Pahalgam gifted house by...

Did seized Iranian ship carry China-linked missile chemicals?
Did seized Iranian ship carry China-linked missile chemicals?

China has denied any links to the Iranian cargo ship seized by the US in the Gulf, which allegedly contained chemical materials for manufacturing missiles. The denial follows allegations by former US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley, who...

No Iranian delegation has left for Pakistan yet: Report
No Iranian delegation has left for Pakistan yet: Report

Iran's state broadcaster denies sending a diplomatic delegation to Pakistan for talks with the US, despite reports suggesting otherwise. This denial comes amid escalating tensions and aggressive rhetoric from Washington, even as signs of...

Cong moves privilege notice against PM over address to nation
Cong moves privilege notice against PM over address to nation

Congress MP K C Venugopal has submitted a privilege notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging breach of privilege during a recent address to the nation.

Iran Ceasefire Hours From Collapse
Iran Ceasefire Hours From Collapse

Trump has made it clear: the US will not lift its blockade of Iranian ports until a deal is signed.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO