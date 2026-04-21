Iran war: Airlines are about to run out of jet fuel

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Thought the summer travel season was looking bad? Brace yourself: It could get even worse, reports CNN.On top of higher airfares and fees because of the war in Iran, airlines in Europe and Asia, many of which depend on imported jet fuel, are now facing a potential shortage, raising the odds of flight cancellations and schedule cuts.The US is in no immediate danger of running out of jet fuel, but the global shortage is driving up fuel prices for US carriers. They are cutting back on cheap airfares and less profitable flights, a move that's likely to drive up airfares for US travelers particularly in the summer months.