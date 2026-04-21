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Iran still undecided about FIFA World Cup participation

Tue, 21 April 2026
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Iran's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 remains uncertain, with the country's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali confirming that a final decision will depend on evolving security and political conditions in the ongoing tensions between US and Iran as per Iranian media.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Donyamali said, "We had a discussion about the national team itself, the conditions of the national team, and we also formed a committee. Today we also have a meeting in the framework of this discussion, and we are fulfilling our legal duty. We must be prepared. In any case, it might be decided not to go. And if it is decided to go, we should be prepared anyway, so that our presence, if it is to be, is a strong presence. But again, I emphasise, in this area, the decision-making is anyway based on the conditions that exist today, with the government and probably the National Security Council."

His remarks come amid growing uncertainty over Iran's participation in the tournament, which is set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 this year.

Despite the concerns, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has publicly backed Iran's involvement, reiterating that the team remains part of the competition. Infantino recently met the Iranian squad in Turkey and praised their determination to compete on the global stage.

Iran has qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and is placed in Group G, alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. As per the current schedule, their matches are slated to be held in Los Angeles and Seattle.

However, geopolitical tensions have cast doubt over their participation on US soil. Comments from former US President Donald Trump intensified the situation after he expressed reservations about the team's safety, suggesting it might not be appropriate for Iran to play in the United States.

In response, Mehdi Taj, president of Iran's football federation, indicated that discussions with FIFA are ongoing, including the possibility of relocating matches to Mexico if security guarantees are not met. -- ANI

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