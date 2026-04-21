HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran demands immediate release of Touska ship from US

Tue, 21 April 2026
Share:
10:18
A view of Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska. CENTCOM/Handout via Reuters
A view of Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska. CENTCOM/Handout via Reuters
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has demanded the urgent release of a commercial ship and its personnel following a maritime incident involving US forces. According to a report by the Iranian state media Tasnim news agency, the official reaction follows the boarding and seizure of the Iranian-flagged container ship, Touska, on Sunday.

Tehran has formally denounced the American operation, describing the intervention as a severe escalation in regional waters. The Ministry released a formal statement condemning the "U.S. assault on an Iranian commercial vessel", detailing grievances regarding the seizure of the ship and the reported hostage-taking of its crew and their families.

The statement further called for the unconditional return of all individuals detained during the mission. "The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasises the necessity of the immediate release of the Iranian vessel and its sailors, crew, and their families," the ministry declared.

As reported by Tasnim news agency, the Iranian government has warned that such actions by Washington threaten to destabilise the Middle East. Placing the blame for any resulting tensions on the US administration, the ministry noted that "the full responsibility for the further complication of the situation in the region lies with the United States".

These diplomatic demands follow the release of footage by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday, which documented the maritime operation.

The video, shared by CENTCOM on X, captures the tactical sequence as Marines departed the USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship, via helicopter to intercept the container ship within the Gulf of Oman.

As the operation progressed, the footage showed personnel fast-roping or rappelling from the aircraft to gain access to the deck of the vessel. This maritime boarding comes amid heightened focus on security and the monitoring of commercial shipping lanes in the region.

Iran's Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters has since confirmed the action, describing it as an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman.

In a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency, Tehran accused the US of "violating the ceasefire and committing maritime piracy" by firing upon the ship.

The Iranian military further claimed that US forces had been "disabling its navigation system by deploying several of its terrorist marines on the deck", while confirming that the vessel had been seized.

Following the seizure, the Iranian military issued a stern warning of a looming retaliation.

"We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military," the statement added, further escalating the friction between the two nations.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran demands immediate release of Touska ship from US
LIVE! Iran demands immediate release of Touska ship from US

Iran ready to reveal 'new battlefield cards' amid threats
Iran ready to reveal 'new battlefield cards' amid threats

This sharp Iranian response came after a series of uncompromising remarks from the US president.

Why Government Wanted To Rush Delimitation Bill
Why Government Wanted To Rush Delimitation Bill

'The reason why they rushed through the bill was they wanted to avoid using the 2026 Census because the 2026 Census by their own decision will be a caste census.''The BJP knows that a significant share of the OBCs who will get captured...

'What Those Terrorists Did Was The Murder Of Humanity'
'What Those Terrorists Did Was The Murder Of Humanity'

'All terrorists are a blot on humanity.''No religion in the world teaches you to take the life of an innocent person.''Kashmiris have always been known for their hospitality. One moment of darkness cannot erase Kashmiriyat.'

RBI UPI Delay Plan Gets Banker Backing
RBI UPI Delay Plan Gets Banker Backing

'It is a tradeoff between convenience and fraud prevention.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO