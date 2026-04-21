Heatwaves, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms predicted for India

09:33

Several parts of India continue to witness highly contrasting weather conditions, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and an intensifying heatwave affecting different regions simultaneously, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) was recorded in isolated pockets of Assam, while Nagaland reported heavy rainfall between 7-11 cm. Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by squally winds of 50-80 kmph affected Marathwada, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam & Meghalaya. Gusty winds of 30-50 kmph were also reported across several parts of Northeast, East, North, Central, West, and South India. Marathwada recorded wind speeds as high as 83 kmph.



Isolated hailstorms were reported in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.



Meanwhile, a fresh heatwave spell has intensified, beginning in Haryana and extending to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Madhya Pradesh. Maximum temperatures ranged between 40degC and 45degC across Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. Wardha and Akola in Maharashtra recorded the highest temperature at 45degC.



According to the IMD, day temperatures remain significantly above normal in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and parts of central and northern India, while most other regions are near normal. Minimum temperatures ranged between 13degC and 26degC, with Gurdaspur (Punjab) recording the lowest at 16.5degC in the plains.



On the weather systems side, a Western Disturbance persists as an upper air cyclonic circulation over Jammu & Kashmir, with additional systems over southwest Rajasthan and northeast Assam. Troughs extend from Telangana to Comorin and east Bihar to southwest Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, another Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 23.



Under the influence of these systems, Northwest India is likely to receive scattered rainfall and snowfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh between April 24-26.



In Northeast India, widespread rainfall is expected to continue, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya between April 20-22, and again later in the month.



East India, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, is expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and occasional thundersqualls. Central India may also experience thunderstorms and hailstorms over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha.



Meanwhile, South and West India, including Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, are likely to see scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, with hailstorm activity in some regions. -- ANI