Family of ponywallah shot in Pahalgam gifted house by...

16:21

The funeral of Adil Shah

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday handed over a newly constructed house to the family of Adil Shah, the lone local victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, fulfilling a promise he made last year.



Adil was a ponywallah who, along with 25 tourists, lost his life in the attack by a group of terrorists in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot, on April 22, 2025.



The Shiv Sena organised a function in Adil's native Hapatnar village here on the eve of the first anniversary of the attack. Shinde participated virtually in the function.



Maharashtra ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Yogesh Ramdas Kadam were present in Hapatnar to hand over the house built as a tribute to Adil.



His father, Syed Haider Shah, said the family is thankful to Shiv Sena chief Shinde for the house and the financial assistance.



He added that they are also thankful to the J-K government for providing a job to Adil's wife and his younger brother.



"We are very grateful to Shinde ji. After the incident, he sent his aides to our home with financial help and promised to build a house. He has built the house and given it to us, along with financial support," Syed Haider said.



He said the outreach from the Maharashtra deputy CM has continued beyond initial assistance. "He (Shinde) called us to Srinagar for a meeting, and his team remains in touch even now. One of his aides told us, 'We are like your sons...I am also your Adil.' That gives us strength," Syed said.



The family has also received support from the government, including a job for Adil's wife and financial aid. However, Shah said no assistance can compensate for the loss of a son. "No matter what is given, the person will not come back. There is no peace," he said.



Recalling his son's sacrifice, Syed said it stood as an example of valuing humanity above religious divisions.



"He did not care for his own life. He gave his life to save others. He did not see Hindu, Muslim or Sikh. He showed that humanity comes first, that the same blood runs through everyone's veins," the grieving father said.



Syed said he takes pride in the fact that Adil's actions demonstrated through his sacrifice what humanity stands for. -- PTI