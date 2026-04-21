Did Modi violate poll code? EC to examine complaint

19:10

While polling has taken place in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, voting will he held in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on April 23.





The last phase of polling in West Bengal will be on April 29.

Election Commission sources on Tuesday said the opposition's complaint that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation was violative of the poll code 'would be examined' by it.Left parties wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that Prime Minister Modi's address to the nation on Saturday violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for elections and sought action against him.The sources said the complaint against the prime minister 'would be examined' by the Model Code of Conduct division of EC.The poll code came into force on March 15 with the announcement of the poll schedule and will remain in place till May 4, the day votes will be counted for the five assemblies.Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary M A Baby and Communist Party of India Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar wrote separately to the poll panel chief, alleging misuse of the public broadcaster to influence public opinion in states where polling is scheduled in coming days.Separately, nearly 700 activists and private citizens have approached the poll authority on the alleged violation.Baby, in his letter to the poll panel chief, called it a 'serious violation' of the MCC by the prime minister, arising from the 'misuse' of the public broadcaster, Doordarshan, to deliver a political speech.He said this constitutes a 'flagrant breach' of the MCC provision laid down in Section 4 under the heading 'Party in Power'."Usage of a public broadcaster as a platform for political messaging during an election by the incumbent prime minister creates an uneven playing field and undermines the principle of free and fair elections, which is the cornerstone of our parliamentary democratic framework," he said.In his address on Saturday, the prime minister lashed out at the Congress and its allies for defeating the amendment bill on women's reservation in legislatures, saying they committed the 'sin of foeticide' and will face severe punishment from the women.Modi apologised to the women and said the government may have lost the vote in the Lok Sabha, but it will never give up its efforts to empower women.The address was delivered a day after the Lower House of Parliament rejected a Constitution Amendment Bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha and assembly seats and implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures under the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam. --