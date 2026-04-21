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Counterfeit Mounjaro Seizure: Lilly Welcomes Regulatory Action

Tue, 21 April 2026
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Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Monday said it is welcoming the ongoing investigations after authorities seized suspected counterfeit versions of its drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in Gurugram.

The seizure was carried out by officials of the Haryana state drugs regulatory authority as part of an enforcement drive targeting the circulation of spurious pharmaceutical products.

According to the company, the seized items were suspicious products allegedly bearing the Mounjaro brand name, which is used globally for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and has also gained traction in weight management.

'We have been made aware of a recent development in relation to the seizure of suspicious and counterfeit products that allegedly carry our product brand name Mounjaro,' a company spokesperson said in a statement, attributing the action to state regulators in Gurugram.

-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

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