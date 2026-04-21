Charities, Trade Bodies Come Under I-T Scrutiny

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The Income Tax department has issued notices to charitable trusts, trade associations, and educational institutions, questioning whether certain income streams qualify for tax exemption under the Income-tax Act, 1961, according to sources.



The notices were issued after these organisations applied for registration or a periodic renewal of their tax-exempt status under the Act.



Such registration allows charitable entities to claim exemption under Section 12A, while approval under Section 80G enables donors to claim tax deduction.



According to copies of notices reviewed by Business Standard, tax authorities have flagged certain receipts as 'commercial in nature', potentially violating the proviso to Section 2(15), which defines 'charitable purpose' and restricts entities engaged in activities of general public utility from carrying out activities in the nature of trade or business beyond specified limits.



According to the notices, applicants have been asked to explain why such receipts should not lead to a rejection of registration, demonstrate that their activities remain charitable in substance, and maintain separate books of accounts for such income.



The department has warned that failure to respond could result in an adverse view on the genuineness of their charitable intent. Organisations in their replies have said that activities such as conducting seminars, training programmes, issuing certificates, publications, and collecting membership fees are integral to their objectives and should not be treated as 'commercial'.



According to Vivek Jalan, partner with Tax Connect Advisory Services, the rule of consistency as relied by the Supreme Court in the case of the Radha Saomi Satsang is pertinent in these cases.



"The co-ordinate benches of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) have relied upon this rule and focused on the fact whether the charitable organisations have had any change in their objects. In case they have been claiming the benefit of exemption under Section 11 for decades and there is no change in their objects, the department accepted the position year after year. So, now settled positions cannot be challenged."



According to Abhishek A Rastogi, recent rulings in 2025 by the ITAT have also provided relief to several trade and industry bodies. The ITAT Kolkata restored the registration of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry, while the ITAT Delhi granted registration to the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI), holding that such activities serve public utility.



Similar favourable orders have been passed in cases involving industry associations.



-- Monika Yadav, Business Standard