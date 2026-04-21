Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary meets PM

16:50

Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.



This was the first time that Choudhary met the prime minister after assuming the charge of the key post in Bihar.



"Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @samrat4bjp met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on 'X'.



On April 15, Choudhary took oath as Bihar chief minister, marking a major political transition in the state that saw the saffron party go from a supporting role to the centre of governance.



The change of guard in the state was necessitated following the resignation of Nitish Kumar as chief minister after becoming a Rajya Sabha member, thus bringing an end to his 20-year tenure. PTI