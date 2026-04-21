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Bengal polls: Motorbikes banned at night in Kolkata

Tue, 21 April 2026
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No motorbikes will be allowed from 6 pm to 6 am from April 27 in Kolkata, where assembly polls will be held two days later, according to an order issued by the city police on Tuesday in accordance with the directions of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The CEO had on Monday instructed all district election officers, police commissioners and superintendents to impose curbs on motorcycle movement two days before polling.

Accordingly, the Kolkata Police issued a notification stating that no motorbike rallies will be allowed from April 27.

Motorbike movement will remain prohibited during night hours, barring cases such as medical emergencies or family exigencies, it said.

No pillion riding will be allowed between 6 am and 6 pm during the period, except for medical emergencies, family functions and for dropping off or picking up schoolchildren.

On polling day, however, family members will be permitted to travel as pillion riders between 6 am and 6 pm to enable voting.

Police said those seeking exemptions would need prior written permission from the local police station.

The restrictions will apply across the Kolkata metropolitan area and parts of South 24 Parganas that fall under Kolkata Police jurisdiction.

Officials said the measures were aimed at ensuring free, fair and peaceful polling, and preventing intimidation or untoward incidents.

Kolkata will vote in the second phase of the elections on April 29, while the first phase of polling in the state is scheduled for April 23.  -- PTI

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