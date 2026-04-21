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10 Indian Vessels Have Transited Hormuz Since War Began

Tue, 21 April 2026
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Ten India-flagged vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran began, which led to the closure of the narrow maritime chokepoint, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told an inter-ministerial press conference on Monday.

Of the Indian vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, the government is prioritising safe passage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers amid an acute shortage of cooking fuel in the country.

Despite the safe passage of several LPG tankers, India continues to face a cooking gas shortage amid the ongoing conflict.  An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima, with 31 Indian seafarers onboard, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 18.

The vessel is expected to arrive in Mumbai on April 22.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia on April 19 to meet the country's top officials including Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and NSA Musaed Al-Aiban.  

The leaders discussed bilateral ties, regional situation and other issues of mutual interests, said Jaiswal.

Amid LPG shortage in India, the government has gasified more than 493,000 piped natural gas connections since March 2026, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas. More than 551,000 customers have been registered for new connections, she added.  

The average auto LPG sale by State-run oil marketing companies in the last one week was around 350 tonnes per day against the average of 177 tonnes per day during February.  

Around 39,200 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections till April 19, the government said.

-- Shubhangi MathurBusiness Standard

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