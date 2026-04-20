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US military posts video of boarding Iranian ship Touska

Mon, 20 April 2026
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11:15
Video grab: @CENTCOM
Video grab: @CENTCOM
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released a new video showing Marines boarding the Iranian-flagged vessel Touska in the Gulf of Oman.

In the footage shared on X, Marines are seen deploying from the USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship by helicopter before descending via ropes onto the container ship.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday (local time) confirmed that American forces intercepted and disabled an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, TOUSKA, in the Arabian Sea after it violated a US naval blockade, stating that "several rounds" were fired to halt the ship.

"TAMPA, Fla. - U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19," CENTCOM said in a statement on X.

The command said the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the vessel as it was en route to Bandar Abbas in Iran.

"Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade," the statement read.

CENTCOM added that the vessel failed to comply despite repeated warnings issued over several hours.

"After Touska's crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska's propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer's 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska's engine room. U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody," the statement further read. 

-- Agencies and ANI

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