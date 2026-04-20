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Uncertainty over 2nd round of US-Iran talks in Pak

Mon, 20 April 2026
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Uncertainty prevailed over the much-touted second round of peace talks between the US and Iran on Monday, amidst exhibitory brinkmanship by both sides.

The two sides are expected to meet in the coming days in Islamabad, for which Pakistani authorities have taken elaborate security measures.

A two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday.

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that his country has yet to decide whether to attend the next round of talks with the US.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran was continuing negotiations with the US but remained ready to take "necessary measures", amid fears of renewed escalation.

On the other side, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy targeted an Iranian ship trying to evade the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, Baqaei said, "As of now, while I am at your service, we have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard."

The foreign ministry spokesman elaborated that the US was not serious about pursuing diplomacy, citing "violations" of their two-week ceasefire.

"While claiming diplomacy and readiness for negotiations, the US is carrying out behaviours that do not in any way indicate seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process," he said.

He highlighted that the US attack on the Iranian cargo ship early on Monday, the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, and delays in implementing a ceasefire in Lebanon were all "clear violations of the ceasefire."

"Regarding the issue of transferring enriched uranium, neither during this period of negotiations nor before has transferring it to the United States been discussed," Baqaei said.

The statement came as both sides were poised to land in Islamabad for the second round of talks, which seems intact given the security arrangement that virtually sealed off the Red Zone, where key offices and buildings, including the Serena and Marriott hotels, are located.

The last round of dialogue was held on April 11 and 12 at Serena, which has been vacated along with the Marriott for the second round.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met separately with the envoys of the US and Iran on Monday to discuss security and other arrangements for the expected second round of talks.

Pakistan has undertaken elaborate security arrangements along with diplomatic efforts to facilitate direct talks between the two warring sides in a bid to end the conflict. 

Naqvi had met with US Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, at the US Embassy, where the two discussed the latest regional situation and the promotion of Pakistan-US relations in detail, the ministry said in a statement.

Naqvi informed Baker about the security measures taken for holding the talks, saying that "special security arrangements have been made for all our special guests".

The ministry added that he was "praying for the success of the second round" of talks. -- PTI

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