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Trump dispatches Vance, Kushner to Pak for Iran talks

Mon, 20 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that a high-level American negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, is en route to Pakistan to initiate critical negotiations with the Iranian leadership.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump made it clear that the objective of the mission is not merely a regional truce but the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear capabilities.

On the US team going to Pakistan, he said, "They're heading over now...They'll be there tonight, [Islamabad] time."

Trump told the New York Post that the talks rest on one non-negotiable demand-- Iran to give up on its nuclear pursuits.

"Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That's all very simple," he said. 

"There will be no nuclear weapon."

While Trump expressed a willingness to meet directly with senior Iranian leaders should a breakthrough occur, he warned that the alternative to a deal would be catastrophic. 

When pressed on the consequences of a collapse in negotiations, he was blunt, "Well, I don't want to get into that with you. You can imagine. It wouldn't be pretty." -- ANI

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