TN polls: EC makes seizures over Rs 1,200 cr





Likewise, a total of 83,875 police personnel and 40,427 non-police personnel have been allotted.



The CEO further said that the dry days have been announced in Tamil Nadu and also in the border areas in the neighbouring states and UT from April 21 to April 23 and also the day of counting on May 4.

At the same time, liquor worth Rs 2.95 crore was seized. In total, Rs 1,212.74 crore was seized.The CEO said of the total seized amount, around Rs 495 crore has been released on submission of the valid documents, without causing any inconvenience or harassment to the public.Patnaik also pointed out that for the April 23 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission of India has deployed 136 general observers, 40 police observers, and 150 expenditure observers for the 234 assembly constituencies in the state.