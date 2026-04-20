TCS row: Court refuses interim bail to accused Nida Khan

18:27

A local court on Monday did not grant interim protection from arrest to Nida Khan, an accused in the sexual harassment and religious coercion case at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), directing the police to submit their response to her plea by April 27.



The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police, which is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit, has launched a search for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra.



Khan on Saturday moved the Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and an interim protection from arrest pending the plea hearing, citing her two-month pregnancy.



During the hearing on Monday, her lawyer, Rahul Kasliwal, pressed for interim relief, which would have given her protection from arrest until her main plea was decided by the court.



Additional Sessions Judge K G Joshi, however, did not pass any order on the interim prayer and directed the police and the complainant to file their response to Khan's plea, while posting the matter for April 27.



The SIT has arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.



The Nashik police have formed three teams to trace Khan.



Khan is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food.



According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.



Some victims have also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols. -- PTI