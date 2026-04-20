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Spain's PM urges EU to cut ties with Israel

Mon, 20 April 2026
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09:33
Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on the European Union to sever its Association Agreement with Israel, saying the bloc cannot maintain ties with a government that violates its core principles.

In a post on X, Sanchez said, "The time has come for the EU to break its Association Agreement with Israel. We have nothing against the people of Israel; quite the contrary. But a Government that violates international law and, therefore, the principles and values of the EU cannot be our partner. No to war."

Speaking at a Socialist Workers' Party rally in Gibraleon under the slogan "Defend Public Services," he said Spain would formally take the proposal to European institutions on Tuesday (local time), Euronews reported.

"This Tuesday, the Government of Spain will take to Europe the proposal that the EU sever its association with Israel," Sanchez told supporters. He added that Spain remains "a friend to Israel" but disagrees with the actions of its government.

According to Euronews, the announcement marks a sharp escalation in Spain's stance. Days earlier, Sanchez had urged the EU to suspend the agreement following what he described as the "heaviest Israeli attack" on Lebanon since the start of the conflict. On Sunday, that appeal turned into a firm commitment with a timeline for action.

Spain's position has been building over recent months, with Madrid and Ireland earlier calling for a review of the EU-Israel agreement, arguing that respect for human rights and democratic principles is an "essential element" of the relationship. -- ANI

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