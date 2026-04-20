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Sensex, Nifty erase early gains to settle flat

Mon, 20 April 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged in a volatile session on Monday as investors turned cautious amid mounting geopolitical headwinds and rising crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed marginally up 26.76 points or 0.03 per cent at 78,520.30. During the day, it hit a high of 78,942.45 and a low of 78,203.30, gyrating 739.15 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged up 11.30 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 24,364.85.

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, State Bank of India, Asian Paints, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and InterGlobe Aviation were the major winners.

Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, HCL Tech and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 4.76 per cent to USD 94.68 per barrel. -- PTI

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