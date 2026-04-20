Security of Strait of Hormuz is not free: Iran

09:40

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref on Sunday warned that stability in the Strait of Hormuz comes at a cost, stating that the country cannot be expected to ensure maritime security while facing restrictions on its own oil exports, amid escalating tensions with the United States over the seizure of an Iranian vessel.



In a post on X, Aref said, "The security of the Strait of Hormuz is not free. One cannot restrict Iran's oil exports while expecting free security for others."



He added that the consequences of continued pressure would be global in scale, particularly for energy markets.



"The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone," he said.



Aref further stressed that long-term stability in fuel prices would require an end to external pressure on Iran.



"Stability in global fuel prices depends on a guaranteed and lasting end to the economic and military pressure against Iran and its allies," he added. --ANI