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Rajasthan: 2 students die by suicide in separate incidents in Kota

Mon, 20 April 2026
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Two cases of alleged suicides by youths have been reported in separate locations in Rajasthan, with a 20-year-old woman nursing student and a 21-year-old B.Sc student ending their lives in different incidents, officials said on Monday.

Vinita Saini, a resident of the Dhanwara area under Jhalawar city police station, allegedly jumped into the Kalisindh river from a bridge on Monday morning, Jhalawar city police station ASI Shailendra Singh said.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information and rescued her, but she succumbed to injuries at SRG hospital, Singh said, adding that Saini was pursuing a nursing course here.

The police recovered a suicide note which stated that she was taking the extreme step of her own free will and that no one should be held responsible for it. There was no mention of the reason why she was taking the step, the police official said.

She reportedly left her home at Dhanwara at around 7 am Monday to submit a college form and later jumped into the Kalisindh river from the overbridge after parking her scooty there, Singh said.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of BNSS, and further investigation is underway, he said, adding that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after the post-mortem later at noon. -- PTI

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