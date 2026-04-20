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PIL filed in Calcutta HC over plan to arrest 800 TMC workers ahead of polls

Mon, 20 April 2026
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A PIL was filed on Monday before the Calcutta high court seeking its intervention over an alleged apprehension that nearly 800 TMC workers and leaders may be arrested after their names were reportedly identified on directions of the EC.

Mentioning the matter before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, petitioner's lawyer and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee sought an urgent hearing.

The petitioner claimed there was apprehension that nearly 800 TMC workers and leaders could face preventive arrest after being identified following Election Commission directions.

With West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, political tensions in the state have been rising amid frequent clashes between parties.

The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing within a few days, a lawyer said. -- PTI

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