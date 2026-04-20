Pawan Khera moves Gauhati HC for anticipatory bail, hearing tomorrow

21:04

Advocate KN Choudhury filed the petition on Khera's behalf after the Supreme Court stayed a seven-day transit anticipatory bail earlier granted by the Telangana high court.



The petition was registered on the HC's website and has been listed for hearing on Tuesday.



Khera, the chairman of AICC's media and publicity, had alleged in two press conferences held in New Delhi and Guwahati on April 5 that the CM's wife possessed three passports of UAE, Egypt and Antigua-Barbuda, two properties in Dubai and assets in shell companies.



Following the allegations, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma filed criminal cases against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station the next day under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 175 (false statement in connection with an election), 35, 36, 318 (Cheating), 338, (Forgery of valuable will, security etc.), 337 (Forgery of record of court or of public register, etc.), 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356 (Defamation).



The Assam police later visited Khera's residence in Delhi on April 7, but he was not present.





He subsequently approached the Telangana high court for transit anticipatory bail, which granted interim protection for a week. -- PTI

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday moved the Gauhati high court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a criminal case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma over allegations related to multiple passports and undisclosed overseas assets.