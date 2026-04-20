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Pahalgam attack anniversary: Visitors return to Kashmir

Mon, 20 April 2026
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Visitors from across the country have started arriving in the Kashmir valley, showing renewed confidence in the region's stability just days before the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
Speaking to ANI, Vishal, a tourist said, "My father used to live here earlier, and he only suggested that we visit Srinagar. This place is really safe; earlier, there was an unfortunate incident, but we cannot judge a location from that. I felt very safe, people are also nice."
 
 "We are feeling really good here. The city is clean, and it is peaceful here. There was no fear now, we have full faith in the Indian army and J&K police," another tourist said.
 
 Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year, authorities rolled out a QR code-based scanning system in the region to enhance security measures and restore public confidence.
 
 The digital initiative enables real-time verification of tourists, service providers, and local businesses, ensuring better monitoring and accountability.
 
By integrating technology into daily operations, the system helps authorities maintain a secure environment, prevent unauthorised activities, and enhance transparency. 

It also reassures visitors about their safety while promoting responsible tourism, ultimately contributing to the restoration of confidence and normalcy in the region.
 
On Saturday, the director of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi, said that as one year passed since the deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, voices across Kashmir continue to express grief, concern, and a demand for decisive action against terrorism and its ecosystem.
 
 "No matter how we try to spin it, we must face the reality," he said, describing the incident as a targeted act of violence against tourists.

On April 22, 2025, 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley.

The attack was later claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot, The Resistance Front.

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