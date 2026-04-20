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Over 3,300 people have died in Iran in this war

Mon, 20 April 2026
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A residential building damaged by a strike in Tehran. Thaier Al Sudani/Reuters
A residential building damaged by a strike in Tehran. Thaier Al Sudani/Reuters
Iran on Monday released an updated death toll from its conflict with Israel and the United States, with officials reporting that at least 3,375 people have been killed.

The figure was provided by Abbas Masjedi, head of Iran's Legal Medicine Organisation, and reported by the judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency along with other outlets. According to Masjedi, only four of the victims have yet to be identified.

He did not specify how many of the dead were civilians versus members of the security forces, but noted that 2,875 were male and 496 were female. He also said that 383 of those killed were children aged 18 or younger.

The lack of detail about whether security personnel are included has raised questions, especially given the heavy bombardment of military bases and weapons facilities across the country. -- Agencies

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