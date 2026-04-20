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Nephew kills uncle after quarrel over chicken curry in Kerala

Mon, 20 April 2026
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A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by his nephew following a dispute over chicken curry at Koundanur in Kerala, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Senthil Kumar of Koundanur, Ozhakapathy, under the limits of Kozhinjampara police station.

Police said the accused, Prabhakaran, fled the scene soon after the incident and is suspected to have crossed into Tamil Nadu.

According to police, Kumar, who was unmarried, lived with his sister, whose son is the accused Prabhakaran.

Both had consumed liquor, and a dispute broke out while they were having food.

The FIR stated that Kumar had prepared chicken curry at home, which was not shared with the accused, triggering the altercation.

Following the dispute, Kumar was allegedly blocked on the road in front of the house and attacked with a white-coloured pipe on his head and other parts of the body, the FIR said.

Kumar, who collapsed after the assault, was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said that soon after the incident, Prabhakaran fled on his motorcycle and is believed to have crossed into Tamil Nadu.

A search is underway with the assistance of Tamil Nadu Police, officials said.

Kozhinjampara police have registered a case of murder and are conducting a probe. -- PTI

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