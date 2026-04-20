'My decision, not Israel's': Trump on Iran war

20:23





He linked his approach to the fallout of the October 7 attacks and his earlier views on Iran.



The president also criticised sections of the media, calling reports and polling "fake" and "rigged," while expressing confidence about Iran's future under new leadership.



He suggested that if "smart" leadership emerges, the country could become

"great and prosperous."



His remarks have come amid continuing tensions in West Asia and renewed diplomatic uncertainty over the Iran conflict.

US President Donald Trump has said his decision to confront Iran was not influenced by Israel, asserting that his long-held position on Tehran's nuclear ambitions guided his stance.In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Israel never talked me into the war with Iran. IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON."