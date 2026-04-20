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Mumbai airport: Flight ops to remain suspended for 6 hours on May 7

Mon, 20 April 2026
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Flight operations at the Mumbai airport will remain suspended for six hours from 11 am on May 7 as the two runways will be shut for pre-monsoon maintenance works.

During the period from 11 am to 5 pm on May 7, both runways -- 09/27 and 14/32 -- will be non-operational and stakeholder coordination began six months earlier to help airlines realign flight schedules in advance, airport operator MIAL said on Monday.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), owned by the Adani Group, said the annual pre-monsoon maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of CSMIA's expansive airside infrastructure, covering 1,033 acres.

"Specialists will inspect runway surfaces for wear and tear, addressing preventive measures to ensure safe landings and take-offs during the monsoon season. CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) also leverages modern machinery and exhaustive planning to monitor the entire maintenance process, ensuring timely execution within the designated six-hour window," it said in a release.

CSIMA, one of the busiest airports in the country, has two runways. -- PTI

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