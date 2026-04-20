Modi went to Israel because Trump said so: Rahul

15:52

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel before war broke out in Iran complying with what he was told by US President Donald Trump.



Addressing an election rally here, targeting the BJP, Gandhi reiterated his allegation that "PM Modi will jump if Trump asks him to do so".



Further, he alleged that before the war in Iran, suddenly Modi was told to go to Israel, and he took plane, went there and came back. The reason for such a behaviour was simple, "Epstein files and Adani," he alleged. PTI