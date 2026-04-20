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Kash Patel sues The Atlantic over 'malice' in drinking allegation

Mon, 20 April 2026
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22:10
FBI director Kash Patel/File image
FBI director Kash Patel/File image
FBI director Kash Patel has escalated his war with the media by filing a massive $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick.

The 19-page civil complaint, filed in the District of Columbia, centres on an April 17 report that alleged Patel's behaviour, specifically claims of excessive drinking and erratic conduct, had become a "national security vulnerability."

The lawsuit marks a dramatic confrontation between the nation's top law enforcement official and a storied American magazine.

The legal battle stems from a report titled with several explosive claims about Patel's leadership and personal conduct. 

While the media conversation has frequently referenced the "locker room story," an incident in February 2026, where Patel was filmed celebrating with the US Men's Olympic Hockey Team in Milan after their gold medal win, the lawsuit addresses a broader set of allegations.

The article alleged Patel drank to the point of "obvious intoxication" at private clubs in DC and Las Vegas, leading to the rescheduling of high-level morning briefings.

The report claimed that last year, security details could not reach Patel behind locked doors, prompting a request for SWAT-style breaching equipment to gain entry.

Patel's legal team argued The Atlantic acted with "actual malice," claiming they ignored explicit denials and warnings from the FBI hours before publication. -- ANI

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