Israeli soldier axes Jesus statue in Lebanon, probe on

09:48

The Israeli military has launched an investigation after a photograph circulating on social media showed an Israeli soldier damaging a statue of a crucified Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon, CNN reported.



According to CNN, the image, taken in the predominantly Christian village of Debel, shows the figure of Christ leaning against the cross, appearing upside down and removed from it. The photo, posted on Sunday, appears to show an Israeli soldier striking the head of the statue of Christ on the cross with a hammer or an axe.



"We certainly condemn this shameful act because it offends our religious feelings and is an attack on our sacred beliefs," Maroun Nassif, the deputy head of the Debel municipality, told CNN.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that it views the incident with "great severity," adding that the soldier's conduct is "wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops." The IDF's Northern Command has initiated an investigation into the matter.



"Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings," the IDF said.



It further added that it is working to assist the local community in restoring the statue to its original place.



Debel is among 55 towns and villages in southern Lebanon currently under Israeli military occupation. The village lies around four miles west of Bint Jbeil, which Israeli forces have encircled in ongoing operations targeting what they describe as a Hezbollah stronghold in the area, CNN reported. -- ANI